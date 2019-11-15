FBC Radio/TV personality Vilivo Vakatalebola laid to rest today

Today we here at the Fijians Broadcasting Corporation bid our last farewell to one of our own – Vilivo Vakatalebola.

Families, friends and colleagues bid their last farewell to the late Vakatalebola in Vatukoula, who has left a legacy that will continue to motivate people.

Vakatalebola joined FBC in 2007 as a radio producer/presenter with Bula FM before moving to sister station – Radio Fiji One in 2019.

He was described as a humble and soft-spoken person by many but will always evoke humor on the airwaves or the famous Bati Ni Tanoa TV program.

Bula FM Senior Presenter Apenisa Rakanace says the FBC staff were shocked to receive the news of Vakatalebola’s sudden passing on Tuesday, the 6th of this month.

Rakanace has been hosting various radio and TV programs with Vakatalebola and says he has impacted the lives of many Fijians through mass media and FBC has lost an instrumental member of the workforce.

He adds Vakatalebola was a dedicated worker and always keen to carry out any task being bestowed upon him no matter how tough it is.

While delivering her eulogy, Seruwaia Ranadi says her brother Vakatalebola has been a backbone and pillar of strength to their family since he was the only brother of three sisters.

Ranadi adds the family will sorely miss his words of encouragement, motivation and spiritual upbringing which has helped bring them this far.

Vakatalebola was a man who never ceased to take on challenges and one who always had a passion for everything he did.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren.