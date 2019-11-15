FBC radio stations start lucky 52 promotion

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s six radio stations will be giving away a total of $31,200 this year as part of its Lucky 52 promotion.

Gold FM Programme Director, Kara Koroi says the competition is timely as many Fijians have been affected by COVID-19 and TC Yasa.

She says Fijians can simply participate by tuning into their favourite FBC radio station and listen for questions.

“Lucky 52 means 52 winners will win on a particular radio station for the entire year. We’re giving away a total of $31,200 cash for all six stations combined. Which means that on a particular radio station there will be one winner for the entire year every week. Which means 52 winners per station and it’s a $100.”

The competition started this morning on our six stations of Radio Fiji One, Radio Fiji Two, Gold FM, Mirchi FM, Bula FM and 2Day FM.