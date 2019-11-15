FBC radio station supports local artists

The preventative measures put in place due to COVID-19 has had a ripple effect on our local musicians.

In a bid to keep the music industry going the Fijian Broadcasting Corporations’ radio station, Radio Fiji Two has been hosting virtual shows to promote local artists.

RF2 Programs Director, Pallavi Shweta says the pandemic has pressured many businesses to be innovative.

“Just like any other organization due to the impact of COVID-19 Radio Fiji2 had to think outside the box and think of new ideas to do things so our team came up with this idea of doing the virtual show.”

Artist Sunny Boy is grateful to the radio station for providing such a platform for them.

He adds the platform has been a major boost for many local artists.

“Haven’t been able to do any shows just because of COVID-19. After this and when we started the virtual show we are slowing getting back on track where we were before.”

The radio station is looking at doing more virtual shows to increase their digital footprint.

The Virtual show is live only on Radio Fiji 2’s Facebook page.