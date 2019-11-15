FBC radio celebrates its 66th birthday

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio stations today celebrated their 66th birthday commemorating another milestone achievement.

FBC Radio Programs Manager Shammi Lochan says FBC has grown massively over the years ensuring they stay relevant with their audience and the changing times.

Lochan adds the six radio stations continue to produce new programs to keep audiences engaged and ensure they are updated with the latest COVID-19 information during the crisis.

“We have extended and grown so much. FBC not only have six dynamic radio stations but we have AM stations to which is Gold FM and Radio Fiji One. We have stronger signals on FM frequency, we have Television station and Studio 69 and a production house and a lot is happening”.

FBC has plans to grow its radio programs in the future.