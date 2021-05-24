Home

News

FBC promotes environment friendly Diwali

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:30 am

The Fijians Broadcasting Corporation through its radio is trying to promote environmental sustainability.

Radio Fiji Two’s program Director, Pallavi Shweta says this year they are urging Fijians to decorate their houses with recycled items.

Shweta says the theme for this year is “Let’s Celebrate an Environmentally Friendly Diwali” which adopts the concept of reuse, reduce and recycle.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds Fijians can make use of old lights, plastic bottles, Paper, tin–cans, and wrappers to decorate their homes.

“The current environment has provided us with an opportunity to embrace new ways of doing things. We have a virtually cooking competition as well as a home decoration competition with the sustainability theme of reuse, reduce, and recycle.”

Shweta says the Diwali cooking, cleaning and sweets competition will be held through online platforms.

