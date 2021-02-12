FBC pays out 2019 bonus

Despite these trying times where many Fijians are being laid off, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation continues to look after its employee’s welfare.

The FBC paid out the 2019 Company Performance Bonus to its employees today.

Radio Fiji 1 Program Director Nai Kamanalagi says the bonus will benefit the majority of the employees following the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Receiving the bonus shows the success and achievement of FBC Made in 2019. Secondly for me receiving the bonus has assisted me in my children’s education.”

Team Leader Transport Operation Sakiusa Taubale says this will also enable them to help other families in need.

“This bonus will help the families of all the staff that work at FBC. It will also help in sending their kids to school and to survive in this period of COVID-19.”

The Company has also paid out the 2019 performance bonus for its employees who met the criteria.