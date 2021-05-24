FBC pays off loan to FDB before time

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has paid off its major upgrade loan of more than $21.5 million in a record three years.

This is well before the end of its 15-year loan term with the Fiji Development Bank.

FBC Board Chair, Sashi Singh says the loan that was taken in 2009 at a huge 12% interest rate was used for the single largest media upgrade in Fiji’s media history.

He says the long term prudent goal of consistently paying more than the required monthly repayments has concluded with a final balance payment of a remarkable $6.8 million to the FDB.

The early repayment has resulted in the national broadcaster saving around $800,000, which includes interest and fees and has terminated all commitments and obligations under the loan agreement including the government guarantee for the loan.

Singh says this difficult project saw the establishment of Fiji’s biggest national television service and included the complete refurbishment of FBC house.

This also included the upgrade of all of its six radio studios and the overhauling of its transmission services throughout the country.

Singh adds this enormous and bold undertaking by the FBC board, CEO, management and staff at the time resulted in an unprecedented 93% of Fijians getting access to high quality television, improved popularity and coverage of its six radio stations.

He says the foresight and hard work that started over a decade ago under the leadership of the CEO has made the FBC not only the biggest and most prominent media organization in Fiji but has also resulted in unprecedented progress with FBC TV now the number one TV channel in the country.

Meanwhile, the FBC Board says it will not hesitate to seek legal redress against individual and groups as it’s done in recent times, against those who continue to misinform, misguide, mislead, misrepresent or fabricate negative narratives about the FBC.

The company already has cases against some individuals including MPs in Court.

Singh also says that National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad, had incorrectly advised the Fijian Parliament that the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had appointed Riyaz Sayed- Khaiyum to the position of CEO of the FBC.

The FBC board says it once again wants to make it clear that Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s appointment was done by an independent board under the then chairmanship of Daniel Whippy, who had publicly stated this fact after similar fabricated narratives were peddled by certain politicians in the past.