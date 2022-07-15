FBC organizes first ever kite flying championship

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be organizing the first-ever National Kite flying championship.

The registration begins tomorrow at the FBC office in Suva and Nadi.

2DAYFM Program Director, Mario Fasala says more people were flying kites during the pandemic and hence the idea of competition generated.

“We only have 68 spots and a lot of people have been asking us why, 68 spots because obviously it’s our 68th birthday so we just wanna kick start with 68 and it’s something manageable for us and who knows it could be more than 68 next year and we are planning to make it an annual event”.

The competition will be held on July 30th.