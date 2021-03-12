FBC official radio partners for National Disability Awards

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today signed an agreement with the National Disability Awards confirming their place as official radio partners.

Speaking at the signing, United Blind Persons of Fiji organizing committee chairperson Rajneel Prasad says this partnership will further promote the aim of the event which is to recognize the contribution of persons with disability in society.

He also highlighted that there are two new category awards this year and they include the Administration of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards.

FBC Radio Programs Manager, Shammi Lochan Lal says the media plays an important role in educating society on how to behave towards persons with disability.

“So we are very proud to say that our radio stations are not only part of nation building but building the lives of people and educating society on the respect our people or persons with disability deserve.”

The 2020-2021 National Disability Awards will be held on March 27 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Categories and sponsors for the 2020-2021 National Disability Awards:

HFC Bank – Senior Manager of the Year

Fiji National University – Student of the Year

Telecom Fiji Limited – Entrepreneur of the Year

Fiji Higher Education Commission – Youth of the Year

Irok Enterprise Limited trading – SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) of the Year

Port Denarau Marina – Women in Leadership of the Year

Betty Albert Life Time achievement award presented by HomeCare Independent

Trading as Belsz Merchandize Fiji as a new sponsor for the Sports Person of the Year.