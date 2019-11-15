FBC offers $117K free advertising package to 26 businesses

Twenty-six businesses which felt the effects of COVID-19 will get three months free advertising with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

These businesses were stringently selected from hundreds of applications and will get be able to advertise with either radio, TV or web media to help bring in revenue.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the assistance will cost FBC $1, 800 for radio ads, $2, 700 for TV Commercials and $4, 500 via the company’s website.

Article continues after advertisement



[Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum]

“I sincerely hope that whatever little help we trying to give to you today is going to bear fruit in terms of how you will do in your business. Because we all want to not only help people in business but to encourage you to do well so that you can be an inspiration to other people.”

Integrated Welding Company Project Manager Kinver Nicholls says their output has dropped to at least 20 percent in the past 3 months due to the pandemic.



[Integrated Welding Company Project Manager Kinver Nicholls]

He adds the initiative will assist the business bounce back.

“We have dabbled with the idea of advertising. Now after 13 or so years we’re on for it. And I have to say this only the beginning of the relationship with FBC and our company, and i look forward in pursuing this further in any other way or form FBC has to offer us.”

The three months of advertisements begin next month.