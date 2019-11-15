Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|
Full Coverage

News

FBC offers $117K free advertising package to 26 businesses

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 12:35 pm
Twenty-six businesses which felt the effects of COVID-19 will get three months free advertising with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Twenty-six businesses which felt the effects of COVID-19 will get three months free advertising with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

These businesses were stringently selected from hundreds of applications and will get be able to advertise with either radio, TV or web media to help bring in revenue.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the assistance will cost FBC $1, 800 for radio ads, $2, 700 for TV Commercials and $4, 500 via the company’s website.

Article continues after advertisement


[Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum]

“I sincerely hope that whatever little help we trying to give to you today is going to bear fruit in terms of how you will do in your business. Because we all want to not only help people in business but to encourage you to do well so that you can be an inspiration to other people.”

Integrated Welding Company Project Manager Kinver Nicholls says their output has dropped to at least 20 percent in the past 3 months due to the pandemic.


[Integrated Welding Company Project Manager Kinver Nicholls]

He adds the initiative will assist the business bounce back.

“We have dabbled with the idea of advertising. Now after 13 or so years we’re on for it. And I have to say this only the beginning of the relationship with FBC and our company, and i look forward in pursuing this further in any other way or form FBC has to offer us.”

The three months of advertisements begin next month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.