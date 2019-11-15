Home

News

FBC mourns the loss of former radio presenter

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 6, 2020 4:25 pm
Luisa Utoniika [seated]

Staff at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is mourning the passing of former employee Luisa Utoniika.

Utoniika was one of the longest-serving staff in Fiji’s broadcasting industry.

Utoniika started working at FBC in 1978 as a scheduling clerk and later joined Radio Fiji One as a radio presenter in early 2000.

Article continues after advertisement

She later retired in 2017.

Radio Fiji One Program Director Nai Kamanalagi says Utoniika will be remembered as a dedicated radio presenter and was outspoken.

Kamanalagi says Utoniika known as a motherly figure to the staff at FBC and this was shown in her engagement with staff as well as radio listeners.

“As a radio presenter, we all know her personality does show where she goes out to and whom she talks to. Aunty Lu she’s a hard-working lady, she’ll be missed for her motherly advice mostly to FBC and may her soul rest in peace.”

Utoniika succumbs to a short illness on Sunday and will be laid to rest tomorrow.

 

