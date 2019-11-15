FBC mourns the loss of dedicated employee

Staff at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation are still trying to come to terms with the sudden passing of one of their colleagues.

The Hoax Busters Show Producer and Presenter Jolame Cagi.

The late Cagi who joined FBC in 2015, is described as a friendly, cheerful person who got along with everyone.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Cagi was a dedicated worker.

“Not only was he well-spoken and well liked of a very clam nature, from our point of view he was always interested in work and whatever we gave to him ready to sought of accept the challenge with both hands.”

He adds Cagi was well known for his show ‘Hoax Busters’ which first aired last September, the first show of its kind in the region.

“The show itself is in the running for an international award this year. I just hope Jolame wins the award and the show wins the award because that would be a great recognition of the hard work he put in.”

The 33-year-old passed away last Wednesday at the Nausori Health Centre. He will be laid to rest this Wednesday.