FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH

The Health Ministry says there is a mistake in naming the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation as a new area of interest.
This comes after in its daily update, FBC was tagged as a new area of interest with two cases.
Upon inquiry, we have been informed that there was an error made by MOH staff who filled in forms of the patients.
MOH is expected to release the corrected version soon.
