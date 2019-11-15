FBC Manager Radio receives Commemorative medal

Being the voice of the nation and promoting unity and togetherness has made Shammi Lochan Lal passionate about her job as a radio broadcaster for the past thirty-five years.

Her contribution towards national development saw her stand proud receiving a 50th Anniversary Commemorative medal from the President this morning.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Manager Radio Programs was lost for words after being nominated saying the prestigious award has boosted her enthusiasm.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m very patriotic with the fact that we are all Fijians. And this has motivated me to continue to bind the nation together, harmony and in oneness through the media that we have. And the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has been doing that with our radio and television stations.”

Adi Laisa Balavu also received a medal today, in recognition of the numerous community development projects she spearheaded in the West, after retiring from government in 2010.

“You go on horsebacks, you go on the tracks to go into communities, the villagers and the settlements. And that’s where you get the blessings and we know the work is being done more effectively and more efficiently when you have those in place.”

Fiji’s Climate Change advocate in international meetings, Amenatave Yauvoli also received a medal this morning.

He says the award has encouraged him to continue supporting and contributing towards the national development agenda.

“As a regional international civil servant, representing Fiji in all international meetings. So it’s really been a lot when looking back from this day, I’ve achieved so much and once again I’m really thankful.”

Over 100 commemorative medal recipients have so far been awarded this week, with the remaining awardees to receive their medals over the next few days.