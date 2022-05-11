FBC revamps website amidst celebration

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation new Website Launch.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has launched its redesigned FBC News website.

Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the website will place greater emphasis on sports this year as thousands of fans converge in stadiums after the pandemic lockdowns.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the unique design allows both news and sports enthusiasts to easily navigate the website and access information of their choice side by side.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“Media is about keeping things fresh, keeping things relevant and being able to interact with the audience. That’s why we have a policy that every few years, roughly about every three years we try and freshen things up, add new elements to our website, make it more interactive, make it more appealing to our audience that uses it.”

For April, the FBC News website had nine million page views and 26 million in the first three months of 2022.

The CEO says with increased dynamic and animated advertising spots, businesses will see tangible benefits from advertising on the home page and all story pages.

The FBC App which was launched last year and is the country’s highest rating App, now has 48,000 installations.

FBC has also embarked on the refurbishment of its FM transmission sites.



Director Technical Operation Nitendra Prasad.

FBC’s Director of Technical Operation, Nitendra Prasad says with double the power, radio stations now sound much better.

“The sound quality has improved drastically with the new equipment, new FM processing gear. This means that our services, all FBC’s radio stations have more reach to the people to Fiji.”



Corporate Clients at the Launch.

FBC News also celebrates a milestone completing a decade as the highest-rated TV news service in Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds to cater for the increased outside broadcast, FBC is now offering live O.B’s on social media.

“It will not only create traffic on their company Facebook page but will also attract more interest for your product because we will be carrying the same live O.B’s on a range of FBC Facebook pages as well.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will also air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Sayed-Khaiyum has thanked the hardworking, and innovative team at FBC, saying they have contributed to the achievements of the media powerhouse.