FBC launches independence song

A new song has been composed to mark 50 years of independence.

Launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this afternoon, Children of Fiji was commissioned by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and local musicians.

Bainimarama says the song captures the spirit of courage and compassion which has carried our people through hardships, particularly during these trying times.

“Children of Fiji sung in English, sung in Fiji-Hindi, iTaukei and Rotuman and it’s truly a Fijian song for a truly national celebration. I believe this is the first time an official song has actually included Rotuman lyrics. We are people of many languages, many backgrounds and many religions no matter who we are or where we come from, we are all proud daughters and sons of this nation.”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians to take pride in the song and make it their own with different activities organized at work and home throughout this week.

“Throughout this week, Fijians can share this song while sharing lovos with families and friends, pitching flags, planting trees and decorating their homes in the lead up to Fiji Day itself where our Republic of Fiji Military Forces will proudly parade in Suva’s Albert Park, the very spot that Queen Victoria’s great-great-great-grandson Prince Charles handed over our independence instrument 50 years ago to the day.”

He says the coronavirus pandemic should not dampen the spirit of Fijians marking 50 years of independence.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the idea for the song emerged after noting there would be no Fiji Day concert due to the social gathering restrictions.

“We decided to give the people of Fiji an anthem of sorts which was going to signify the situation that people of Fiji are going through at the moment and to bring us together and make us more resilient.”

The Prime Minister confirmed the main celebration at Albert Park will be limited to 50 percent of capacity, but Fijians can join in via live television coverage.

