FBC Kite Fight ready for lift-off

The first-ever kite battle tournament hosted by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will start at 10am today at Albert Park in Suva.

2DAYFM Program Director Mario Fasala says the competition will be worth it for the 68 participants with the prize money of $2000 up for grabs.

He says all necessary preparations have been made to guarantee competitors participate in a comfortable setting.

“We have already measured out the ground for the day, we’ve allocated goal for the day, there’s the 20-meter distance from each other with an interval of seven to eight meters on the side so there’s ample space.”

Fasala adds that before the competition begins, there will be a briefing with participants for any queries regarding the rules.

FBC is celebrating its 68th birthday today at Albert Park, Suva and the day-long event includes live band performances, food stalls, and rides for children.