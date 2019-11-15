FBC Holi shows have something for everyone

People from all walks of life are invited to the FBC Holi show today at two locations.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan Lal says the shows will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Lal says it is a time where people can let go of their worries and truly just enjoy local entertainment.

“Holi is turned out to be a fun activity and our aim is to unite cultures our itaukei brothers and sisters, we see everyone take part in this event.”

Mirchi FM’s non-stop Holi Masti will be held at Damodar City Center in Suva from 2pm to 7pm, while the Radio Fiji Two Holi In the Park will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from 2pm to 5pm.