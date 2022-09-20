FBC holds family fun day

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation held a family fun day for its staff and their families to mark the ninth anniversary of our Fijian Constitution.

Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a time to celebrate all the hard work they have done over the past few years, especially during the pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the staff have more than one reason to celebrate.

“The timing is perfect because this year we have done a lot of things for the staff, apart from renewing their medical insurance – everyone’s got a term life insurance as well, and yesterday all the staff got their company bonus and their performance bonus as well – we have two bonuses at FBC.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the staff spend most of their time at the office.

He says this is also an opportunity for the staff members to celebrate with their family members, as they have not had one in a while due to the pandemic.

FBC CEO says all in all – it is a great team building exercise, it motivates people to perform better, and it’s a win-win situation for everyone in the company.

The family fun day featured outdoor games, rides, activities and food for both children and adults.