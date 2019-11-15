FBC heads North for dual events

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan says the Northern Division has always been somewhat a good luck charm for FBC Shows.

Lochan says whichever show that has started in the North has been deemed a huge success and they are more than happy to take their “Holi” and “Suruwa Dredre” shows to the North.

She says whenever FBC starts any event they do not want to leave anyone out.

“So we are bringing our 6 stations to Labasa starting from Nabouwalu with our sponsors and doing a roadshow and then we’ll end up in Labasa on Friday where our Bula FM team, Radio Fiji one team will be selling tickets from RB Patel area for “Suruwa Dredre”.

There are two locations where FBC will be hosting its Holi shows this Saturday.

One will be held at the Damodar City Car Park from 2pm to 7pm while the other show is held at the Subrail Park in Labasa from 2pm to 5pm.

The Suruwa Dredre show will be held this Friday at Subrail Park from 6pm to 10pm.

Entry is free for the Holi shows while adults have to pay $5, children aged above ten will have to pay $3 for the Suruwa Dredre show.