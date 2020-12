FBC farewells long serving staff member

One of Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s long serving staff members was farewelled today.

Lavenia Mar, known as La to most of her colleagues, passed away after a short illness.

Delivering a eulogy on behalf of her FBC family, her team member Varasiko Nabose recalled fond memories of working with La.

“When La left us in December last year to travel to India for treatment, and was away for eight long months, her absence was greatly felt. We knew she was coming back, but now, one year later she left us again. La, your FBC family feels your absence. We will miss you dearly, but this is not goodbye. We will meet again.”

La was cremated at Dignified Crematorium in Davuilevu Nausori today.