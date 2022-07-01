FBC celebrates 68th birthday

[File Photo]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today commemorated its achievements over the past six decades during its 68th birthday celebration.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says FBC has been progressing well over the past decade, growing from strength to strength.

Sayed-Khaiyum says FBC continues to expand despite the challenges over the years and this is reflected in the work produced by the staff.

“Tradition dictates that we always announce some sort of development in our birthday month so we are having a major event at the end of the month plus there are other major developments on the broadcast side of things which we will announce in the next few weeks.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that FBC is working closely with Walesi to ensure the smooth transition from analogue to digital television.

The FBC CEO is hopeful that the company will be able to continue its infrastructural development once the economy returns to some sort of normalcy.