FBC celebrates 67th birthday

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation celebrates its 67th birthday today.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says FBC has had some amazing achievements over the years which was possible through the camaraderie and team work of staff.

Sayed-Khaiyum says despite COVID-19, spirits are still high at FBC and on its birthday the only wish they have is for lives to get back to normal.

“Our birthday wish for FBC is that we want to get our country back to normal. We want to get our work environment back to normal. We want everyone to go ahead and get vaccinated – so that the country can go back to some semblance of normalcy.”

He adds the FBC has come a long way and will continue serving all Fijians.

“We’ve been in the game for a long time. We’ve had some amazing achievements. We’ve done some amazing things. The last amazing thing that we did was the launch of our app. And we look forward to many more years of success.”

The media outlet is urging all eligible Fijians to get vaccinated and play their part in fighting the virus.