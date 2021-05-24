Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|CWM to transition into green hospital|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|50% of targeted population received first jab|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|Low vaccination turnout in Bua|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|More patients with severe disease testing positive|Raiwai community steps up|Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|
Full Coverage

News

FBC celebrates 67th birthday

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 1, 2021 3:20 am

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation celebrates its 67th birthday today.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says FBC has had some amazing achievements over the years which was possible through the camaraderie and team work of staff.

Sayed-Khaiyum says despite COVID-19, spirits are still high at FBC and on its birthday the only wish they have is for lives to get back to normal.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our birthday wish for FBC is that we want to get our country back to normal. We want to get our work environment back to normal. We want everyone to go ahead and get vaccinated – so that the country can go back to some semblance of normalcy.”

He adds the FBC has come a long way and will continue serving all Fijians.

“We’ve been in the game for a long time. We’ve had some amazing achievements. We’ve done some amazing things. The last amazing thing that we did was the launch of our app. And we look forward to many more years of success.”

The media outlet is urging all eligible Fijians to get vaccinated and play their part in fighting the virus.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.