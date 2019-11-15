Faulty underground cables causes unplanned power outage

The underground cables supplying power to the major Suva area had become faulty and is affecting a lot of Fijians and businesses in the capital city.

This caused an unplanned power outage and disruption yesterday evening to the Nands Shopping Mall, Nabua Police Station, CWM Hospital, New Booming Hotel, Takayawa Complex, Ministry of Fisheries, High Street, Gohil Building, Suva Street, part of Cunning Street, part of Marks Street, Marks Lane, and Greig Street.

Energy Fiji Limited says the faulty underground cables were isolated and power supply to majority of the affected customers was normalized at 1 am today.

Article continues after advertisement

EFL says their teams have been working overnight to restore power to areas that are still affected which includes the whole of Raojibhai Patel Street, part of Renwick Road and part of Waimanu

The road from MidCity till Lala’s Clothing Store and part of Toorak Road from Lala’s Store till the Suva Street junction and part of Greig Street.

EFL anticipates that repair works will be completed by tomorrow.