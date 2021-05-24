Father's untimely death leaves daughter heartbroken

Wati Loloma dreams of leaving the informal settlement for a better place with her family.

This dream was shattered when her father, Paula Uludai was found dead over the weekend.

Loloma works as an accounts officer in Samabula recalls speaking to her father on Friday morning while on her way to work, not knowing that this would be her last conversation that she would ever have with her late father.

Loloma’s parents have been living in the Nanuku settlement for 14 years.

“We were planning as a family to move out of this settlement. We have been planning that for years now and that’s what we wanted to do. By the time we will move he is not going to be here so it will just be me, my mom and my sister will be moving out of this settlement

Loloma says her father usually went out with his friends but would always return home.”

She adds that she still can’t believe that her father is dead.

“Even now I still think that he will come back. I think it still hasn’t sunk in that he is not going to come back anymore, because every time when he went he always used to come back home. Most of the time he will call and tell us where he is staying but last week he didn’t call on Saturday.”

Uludai’s body was found in Wailea settlement on Sunday morning, just a few minutes away from his home in Nanuku settlement in Vatuwaqa.

His funeral is expected to be held this Thursday.