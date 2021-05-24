Fathers in state residents remembered

Male residents at the Samabula Old People’s Home were treated to a special Father’s Day celebration today.

Minister for Social Welfare, Rosy Akbar while speaking at the celebration today reiterated the need for Fijians to take care of their elderly especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She says it is important to include the elderly in every celebration as they have paved the way and raised many successful Fijians.

“Thank you to all the residents because you give us hope to remember that. You give us hope to spread across the country that every individual is important.”

Semesa Lewai who is in his 80s could not contain his joy at the celebration today.

“Yes, I’m really happy. It’s always difficult for me to do anything anymore because I am very forgetful.”

Minister Rosy Akbar assured the residents that she is committed to improving the state residential properties to be more comfortable for these elderly.

