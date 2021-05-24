Father’s day away from home

The COVID-19 measures and restrictions in place for Fiji mean that some fathers will not be able to celebrate their special day with their loved ones.

This is true for Ifereimi Taufa of Moce Island who has been stuck in Suva for five months, unable to travel home under the current situation.

The 38-year-old father couldn’t even get in touch with his family on this special day due to network issues on the island.

“This is the first time I’m spending this special occasion with my children back on the island. I miss them dearly. But these are some of the things that people must be prepared for during this pandemic period. I hope to reunite with them very soon.”

Despite being away from home for months, Taufa has been a fatherly figure for 15 students who he came to Suva with earlier this year for a cricket competition.

“I’ve assumed the role of a father for many of these kids and I know their parents are counting on me to bring them home safe. It’s a rewarding experience caring for these students. Fathers for all of these students are back at home on the island. We have been in touch with them at least thrice a week, due to internet issues on the island.”

Taufa is one of many fathers to have spent the special day away from home.

Others are part of the frontline workers which include those manning checkpoints, doctors, nurses and many more who are leading the fight against COVID-19.