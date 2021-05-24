Father makes new claims in missing child’s case

The father of the missing seven-year-old Chirag Murti believes his son was taken from their home in Qila Settlement, Taveuni.

It’s been 17 days now since Chirag mysteriously disappeared from outside their family home while playing with his twin brother and four-year-old sister.

Shyam Murti says the police search teams have covered a vast area of land and waterways and they still have not located his son.

Murti says his son, who has non-verbal autism wouldn’t just walk out of their property and wander around the neighborhood.

“Walking and wandering around is not possible because they never went away from our compound. If taken, yes possible. I can say they have been taken by someone.”

Murti told FBC News he has requested Police to do house to house searches in the settlement.

“What if somebody has been keeping my child, probably hiding in their house? At night could have shifted him somewhere else and he could be taken anywhere by now. He could be at any place. I don’t know.”

Murti is pleading with the community in Qila to help find his son.

According to Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the search efforts continue in Taveuni.

Police have been scouring the area in and around Qila Settlement in an attempt to find clues or new evidence about the missing child.