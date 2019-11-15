Father Law Home welcomes new board members

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Suva Father Peter Loy Chong has announced the new management board of the Father Law Home.

He made the announcement during the Father Law Home website launch.

Management Board Chair Jeffrey Lin says the launch of their new website is aimed at raising awareness about the important work they carry out in assisting Fiji’s most vulnerable group, the elderly.

Lin adds a lot of people have been visiting the home to offer food and clothes to assist the 30 men and women residing there.

He says the home’s costs largely cover food and medicine for the residents, along with transportation to the hospital for treatment and therapy, staff wages, and maintenance of the facilities and vehicle.

The home which operates under the auspices of the Saint Vincent De Paul Society since 1956 has been providing care and shelter primarily to the aged, especially those with chronic medical conditions.