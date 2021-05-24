Home

Father Law Home launches photo exhibition

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 12:00 pm
The Father Law Home Board has launched a photographic exhibition.

This is in aid of residents of the aged-care facility located just outside of Lami Town.

The photographs of Father Law Home residents were taken by award-winning photographer Michelle Neeling, a former resident of Fiji.

FLH Board Chair, Jeffery Lin says they are grateful to Neeling for capturing the essence of some of the Father Law Home residents in her stunning black and white photographs.

He adds that the photo exhibition will be presented from today to next Wednesday at Mana Coffee and that portraits will be for sale to the general public.

“We rely on the goodwill and love of donors to ensure that the Home is managed and the operating expenses are covered.”

The home’s costs largely cover food and medicine for the residents, along with transportation to hospital for treatment and therapy, staff salaries, and maintenance of the facilities and a vehicle.

Father Law Home provides care and shelter for the aged, especially those with chronic medical conditions or who have nowhere to live.

The home has been operated by the Sisters of Our Lady of Nazareth since 1956.

 

