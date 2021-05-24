Home

News

Father believes missing son is still alive

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 22, 2021 5:00 am

Shyam Murti believes his missing seven-year-old son Chirag Murti is still alive, 10 days after he disappeared from their home.

Murti told FBC News, the family has reason to believe that their son is still alive somewhere.

He says Chirag and his twin brother Chahal were both born with non-verbal autism and share a special attachment.

Article continues after advertisement

Murti says this closeness allows one twin to feel the emotions of the other and since the disappearance of Chirag, Chahal hasn’t been seen to be sad or worried.

This, he says is giving them hope.

 

“As a parent, we can identify so many things they experience. If one gets sad the other feels the pain. The other one will also suffer, go through the same. In this case, my eldest son is still very fit and active. He is not sick. He is not worried. He is very, very fresh. So, that’s the thing telling me my son is still alive.”

Murti, who is originally from Nadi was in Naqara Town when he was informed that his son had gone missing from their family home around mid-day on Friday, November 12.

Chirag was last seen by his mother playing in front of their home with his twin brother and younger sister.

Their mother, Nargis Naidu was with them at home that day and had left them to look for coconut leaves.

Police and members of the community in Qila Settlement have since been searching for the missing boy, combing hills and waterways around the area.

 

 

