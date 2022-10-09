Father and son die in drowning tragedy

[File Photo]

A man and his 12-year-old son from Nadi are believed to be the country’s latest drowning victims.

Police say the 38-year-old and his son allegedly drowned while trying to cross the Tabarua River in Nasau at around 6 pm yesterday.

A reliable source has also told FBC News that the father and son were warned not to cross due to strong currents.

But the father insisted on going ahead.

It is believed the man, who is a carpenter by profession, had been working on a house on the other side of the river.

Their bodies were discovered this morning.

A Police investigation into their deaths is ongoing.