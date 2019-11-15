Home

News

Two believed to have died in road accident

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 20, 2020 6:40 pm

An accident off Tacirua settlement is believed to have claimed two lives and lands three others in the hospital.

Police officers and firefighters have retrieved the bodies of the two from the wreckage who are believed to have died at the site of the accident.

FBC News understands the car they were traveling in veered off the road and down a small slope.

Police Spokesperson Savaira Tabua says they are still trying to get more information regarding the accident.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident soon.

