News

Fatal fire classified as arson

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 1, 2020 4:28 pm
The house fire that claimed the lives of four elderly women in Benau, Labasa yesterday has been classified as arson.

This is the initial finding of the National Fire Authority and Energy Fiji Limited which inspected the scene.

The finding has been submitted to the police investigating team.

The Manager Forensics and Science Services Superintendent of Police (SP) Margaret Marshall is in the Northern Division.

She will work with the Divisional Crime Officer and team of investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Investigation continues.










