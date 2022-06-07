Fatal accident suspect yet to be questioned

[File Photo]

The suspect in the fatal accident in Korotari, Labasa on Sunday has not been questioned by police as yet.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms, that the man has been released from the hospital, however, officers in Labasa are yet to take him in.

The man is alleged to have run over his passenger following an accident along Nasikasika Cane Access Road.

The passenger, identified as 49 year-old Jone Rusiate or John Pelo died in hospital on Sunday night.

He was taken to hospital by police officers who attended the scene of the accident.