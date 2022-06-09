Fatal accident suspect yet to be questioned

The suspect in the fatal motor vehicle accident in Korotari, Labasa on Sunday is yet to be questioned by police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the suspect is yet to be medically cleared for questioning.

The suspect was admitted to Labasa Hospital on the night of the accident after allegedly sustaining injuries.

Witnesses told FBC News, that a stone thrown by the deceased had hit the suspect resulting in injuries.

They claim the suspect was picked up from the scene of the accident by another vehicle, before being processed by police.

A CID team from Suva is investigating.