News

Fatal accident in Sigatoka

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 20, 2022 4:57 pm

A 24-year-old man is believed to have died following a motor vehicle accident along the Togovere Road in Sigatoka yesterday.

The alleged incident occurred before 6pm when the victim who was from Togovere was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his 20s from Naidovi.

The suspect allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the death of the passenger.

Police say the investigation is continuing and a post mortem will be conducted soon.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man alleged to have been driving a vehicle that caused the death of another 30-year old man in a hit and run accident along the Korociri back road in Nadi, was produced in a special court sitting yesterday.

The accused from Nawaka, Nadi was charged with one count of careless driving occasioning death and one count of failure to comply with requirements following a traffic accident.

He has been released on bail and will appear again in court on the 28th of March.

