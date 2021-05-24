Home

Fatal accident driver arrested

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 1:37 pm
[File Photo]

A 24-year-old driver who was involved in a fatal accident in Vunisalato Settlement in Naboro three weeks ago has been arrested.

A man in his 20s and an eight-year-old child died in the collision along the Queens Highway.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the driver is being questioned.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver from Navo, Nadi was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane resulting in the crash.

An eight-year-old victim from Veisari was traveling with his parents in a small truck while the second victim, a 23-year-old from Nadi was a passenger in the vehicle that allegedly caused the accident.

There were seven occupants in both vehicles including the two drivers who sustained serious injuries.

