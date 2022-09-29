Fatal accident claims life of Nadi man

[File Photo]

A 25-year-old man from Malawai, Nadi, died following a motor vehicle accident early this morning.

Police say the accident occurred along the Queens Road near Nasoso, Nadi, just after 2am.

It is alleged the victim was hit by a truck driven by a 31-year old man from Lautoka.

The victim was rushed to the Nadi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is expected to be questioned soon.

Police investigation continues.