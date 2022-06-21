Farming kit to assist Navunivesi Youth Club

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

The Navunivesi Youth Club on Malake Island in Ra received a farming kit from the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday.

The kit includes ploughs, harrows, spray tanks, post-hole spades, forks, knives, seedlings, and other necessities required for crop farming.

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar says this is part of their initiative to empower youth.

Though the Navunivesi Youth Club’s main source of income is fishing, its members are now aspiring to venture into farming as a secondary source of income.