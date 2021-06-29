Farming in the North assisted

Farming communities in the Northern Division will now not have to worry about flooding during the rainy season.

This follows the completion of drainage works by the Ministry of Waterways, which will benefit close to 50 farmers and close to 65 households in the settlement of Batinikama, Doguru, and Wavuwavu, in Labasa.

Minister for Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy says this has been carried out with the ongoing program in which the Ministry assists rural farmers in improving farming activities in the settlements and enhance rice and livestock production.

He says farmers will be able to invest massively in their farms considering the current situation in the country as most formal sectors have been at a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr Reddy adds in addition to farmers benefiting from the excess production, the surplus will also allow them to sell and make a profit.

He says in this way farmers will also contribute to the national economy.

Nearly 19000 meters of drainage works have been completed in those three farming communities which will enhance rice and livestock production.

This will also allow farmers to prepare their farms for the rainy season.