Farming competition launched for students 

In an effort to get students into farming during this pandemic, the Voice of Needy Foundation launched a Youngsters Microfarm Competition.

Trustee and Treasurer, Vandhana Sharma says this is to encourage children who are on extended school break to engage in backyard farming.

Sharma says they are targeting at least 50 participants.

“The judgment criteria will be based on use of their backyard space, the variety that they grow, use of recycled materials, creativity and the research they do. So we are sort of encouraging them to put away their phones and engage in natural activities.”

Sharma adds there will be fortnightly prize money winners who will also get the chance to win the grand prize of $1,000.