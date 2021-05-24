Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Farming communities receive portable rice mills

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 4:10 pm

The livelihoods of more than 40 families in Lagalaga Labasa is expected to improve with the handing over of four portable rice mills this afternoon.

Presenting the machines, Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says rice farmers always face issues looking for mills for their paddy.

With the new machines, farmers in Lagalaga Cemetery Road Cluster, Navuloa Ravanialo Cluster, Lagalaga Central Cluster and Naturu Rice Cluster will not have to travel far to mill their rice.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the issues that farmers face is how to mill their rice, where do they go? How far do they go, transportation costs and, sometimes when they reach there the gate is not open. So, we are quite fortunate today, from our side – that we are able o assist you with four portable rice mill.”

Dr Reddy adds, having the machines should also encourage the farmers to plant more rice.

Farmer Tevita Qica only started rice farming last year and has already harvested 60 bags.

Qica told FBC News they either had to walk long distances or look for transport to carry their bags to the nearest rice mill.

The farmers pay $1.50 for every tin of rice transported.

Qica says the new rice mills mean they don’t have to go far to get their rice milled and they can save money as well.

The farmers have been urged to use the machines to only mill rice for their personal consumption.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.