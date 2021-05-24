Farming communities receive portable rice mills

The livelihoods of more than 40 families in Lagalaga Labasa is expected to improve with the handing over of four portable rice mills this afternoon.

Presenting the machines, Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says rice farmers always face issues looking for mills for their paddy.

With the new machines, farmers in Lagalaga Cemetery Road Cluster, Navuloa Ravanialo Cluster, Lagalaga Central Cluster and Naturu Rice Cluster will not have to travel far to mill their rice.

“One of the issues that farmers face is how to mill their rice, where do they go? How far do they go, transportation costs and, sometimes when they reach there the gate is not open. So, we are quite fortunate today, from our side – that we are able o assist you with four portable rice mill.”

Dr Reddy adds, having the machines should also encourage the farmers to plant more rice.

Farmer Tevita Qica only started rice farming last year and has already harvested 60 bags.

Qica told FBC News they either had to walk long distances or look for transport to carry their bags to the nearest rice mill.

The farmers pay $1.50 for every tin of rice transported.

Qica says the new rice mills mean they don’t have to go far to get their rice milled and they can save money as well.

The farmers have been urged to use the machines to only mill rice for their personal consumption.