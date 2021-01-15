Farmers wish for better cane production

For farmers in the Western Division, sugarcane production has been declining in numbers as cyclones continue to affect them.

Some farmers say that low production has affected them a lot as from the cane payment they also have to fork out for labor charges and fertilizers.

Vidend Kumar a resident of Sabeto Nadi says that he is thankful for the help from The Fiji Sugar Corporation and hopes to increase production.

“Last season was really bad because of the cyclone and this season we have good sugarcane and if the weather is good then we will cut more sugarcane.”

70 year old Bijay Prasad says he had turn to livestock farming to cover up for the losses.

“The sugarcane fields were badly damaged in the cyclone, before last year I had 350 tons of sugarcane and last year was only 250 tons. There was a hundred ton drop because of the two cyclones destroyed a lot.”

Farmers say that sugarcane production in the past years were good and they are hoping for better in the years to come.