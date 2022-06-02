Farmers want crushing deferred

The National Farmers Union is requesting the Fiji Sugar Corporation to defer the start of the crushing season to the end of June.

NFU National President Surendra Lal says this will give farmers enough time to prepare their machines and crop for harvesting.

The request comes following what the Union says is the late release of the 4th Cane payment for the 2021 season yesterday.

Lal told the Union Annual General Meeting in Labasa this morning that they need the payment to be released on time as per the Master Award which sets the deadline at 30th May.

He adds farmers also need to be aware of the payment at least two weeks before it is made.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has announced that the Labasa Sugar Mill will open for crushing on June 8th.