Farmers urged to use government assistance

Farmers in the North have been urged to make good use of government assistance, especially during this pandemic.

While officiating at the Agriculture Show in the Northern Division, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay said the government has provided initiatives, training, farm resources, and farmers should ensure their produce reaches the market.

Pillay also says that farmers should shares experiences in an effort to help the industry get back on track.

“You are very fortunate that through the Ministry of Agriculture and under this government has so much assistance and initiatives for you. Please take advantage of all those assistance, work hard and you need to progress and prosper in life. Please stay united, successful farmer, share your experience to your neighbouring community or your family members, so that the community grows, the District grows, the Division grows and altogether, we will grow as a nation.”

The Women in Agriculture award went to 70-year-old Ghaya Wati who has 46 years of farming experience on her 23.2 hectares of leased land.

The farmer of the year award went to Ditya Nand Butru, a farmer in Savusavu who produce 18 metric tonnes of dry copra annually.