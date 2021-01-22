Minister tells farmers to prepare now

Farmers are being reminded to take all necessary precautions to reduce risk to life and their property as a heavy rain warning remains in force for parts of the Fiji group.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says farmers should begin securing their property and stock.

He is recommending farmers to keep their animals, machinery and farm implements away from flood-prone areas and secure the livestock sheds.

Dr Reddy highlighted that following TC Yasa, there was widespread destruction to farmers livelihoods, especially to livestock as farmers failed to properly secure their animals.

With more rain in the forecast, this time around, the Minister is pleading with farmers to take necessary precaution now.

He is also advising farmers to monitor crops in flood-prone areas.

Farmers can also move planting materials to higher grounds so that they can be used after floodwaters have receded.

Farmers also have to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them.