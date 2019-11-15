Farmers urged to take heed of advisories

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising farmers to take heed of advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service and secure their property, stock and life.

The Ministry is urging farmers who reside in flood-prone areas to move their animals, machineries and farm implements to higher grounds and secure their livestock sheds.

The Ministry says it is advisable for farmers to also monitor their crops which are on flood-prone areas to avoid losses during flooding.

It says planting materials can be moved to higher grounds which can be used after the flood has receded.

Farmers are also advised to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and keep family members and animals away from them.

The Ministry officials will be closely monitoring the situation in their respective localities.