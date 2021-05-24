Farmers urged to prepare for cyclone season

Ministry of Agriculture’s extension officers are working with farmers to secure livestock and crops during this cyclone season.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Doctor Vinesh Kumar, says farmers need to take proactive measures to minimize the risk of food insecurity.

He adds officials on the ground will be checking to see that shelters are cyclone resilient and livestock remain safe in case there is a cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen this in previous cases, especially during Tropical Cyclone Yasa. We have seen that we have lost a significant amount of animals in the Northern Division because structures were not done properly and when structures collapse, a large number of animals died so these are some of the measures we are putting in place.”

Farmers can also take proactive measures like planting away from flood-prone areas, protecting seedlings from the wind, securing infrastructure, identifying safe ground for livestock, and preparing and protecting seed stock.