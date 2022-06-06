Farmers urged to harvest fresh cane

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is expecting to crush around 1.7 million tonnes of cane during this season.

However, the FSC is reminding farmers that cane burning will affect their target, urging farmers to refrain from this act.

The FSC says farmers should try and deliver as much fresh sugarcane as possible to all three mills.

FSC’s Cane Delivery and Harvest Officer in Charge, Rajinesh Narayan says the fire index is particularly high in the Western Division.

Narayan says often farmers put fire in fields near the drains which spreads to the farms and as a result, the fresh cane gets burnt.